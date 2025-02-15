Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Is this the gift Modi ji is bringing back’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Indians deported from US

ByHindustan Times
Feb 15, 2025 08:09 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why he remained silent on his own citizens in front of his friend Donald Trump.

Ahead of a US military aircraft arriving in Amritsar tonight with 119 deported Indians, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP government of targeting the state over its electoral loss while failing to address its concerns.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, in Amritsar, Punjab, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, in Amritsar, Punjab, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why he remained silent on his own citizens in front of his friend Donald Trump.

“The BJP should not defame Punjab or Punjabis, nor should it take out its anger on the people just because they did not vote for the party. This country is a democracy, and good work should be done here. Are such actions considered good? How will they (BJP) face the people in 2027? Will they say that they sent deported Indians to Punjab?” questioned Mann while talking to reporters.

He said it was happening at a time when Modi was embracing the same Trump under whose watch Indians were being deported on a US military aircraft. “Is this the gift Modi ji is bringing back?” he asked.

He said many leaders from Punjab brought animals from Pakistan, but many Punjabis have been in its jails, and their plight should be addressed.

"Earlier, our Captain Sahib (Amarinder Singh) went to Pakistan and brought horses. Before that, Badal Sahib went and brought sheep. They might still have them at his home. The reality is that many Punjabis are still imprisoned in Pakistani jails, and their plight should also be discussed.

Bhagwant also added that Prime Minister Modi said that India will accept those deported from the US, but at least do it in a respectful manner.

“The government could have sent an Air India plane and brought the Indians back,” said Mann.

In the second round of deportations as part of US President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, 119 illegal Indian immigrants are set to land at Punjab's Amritsar International Airport in an American military aircraft on Saturday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On