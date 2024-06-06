Is Uddhav Thackeray returning to NDA? Sena (UBT) MP's ‘moye moye’ reply

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday once again rejected reports of returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, taking a dig at journalists allegedly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party, posted on X,"The life of a godi ‘patrakaar’. Begin: BJP will win a big mandate with a massive majority in 2019. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray(HT PHOTO)

Middle: oh look! We are thrilled because exit polls prove our godi ‘patrakarita’ with ‘Modi chashma’ right

End: No majority? So what we will spread new rumours that ShivSena UBT will be back in NDA . Hail Modi. Moye Moye. Ye na hoye. You can roye roye."



Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) also dispelled rumours of the former Maharashtra chief minister joining hands with the NDA.



"There is no chance that he will switch sides," Maharashtra NCP (SCP) chief Jayant Patil said.



Shiv Sena (UBT), the faction headed by Uddhav Thackeray, won nine seats in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission-recognised party helmed by incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde, won just seven seats.



The Maha Vikas Aghadi has won 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, with the Congress and NCP (SP) winning 13 and eight seats respectively.



On the other hand, the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 17 seats.



"The elections have shown that the BJP can be defeated. The myth (that it cannot be defeated) has been broken," Uddhav Thackeray had said.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP had bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.



The Lok Sabha success has bolstered the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled to take place sometime in October this year.