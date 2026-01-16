Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Iskcon flags fake Mayapur room booking sites, files FIR

    Iskcon flags fake Mayapur room booking sites, files FIR

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:57 AM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kolkata, The authorities of Iskcon Mayapur cautioned devotees and tourists against websites operating in its name and offering fake accommodation booking and said an FIR has been filed in connection with such activities.

    Iskcon flags fake Mayapur room booking sites, files FIR
    Iskcon flags fake Mayapur room booking sites, files FIR

    The organisation alleged that fraudsters have created several fake websites and social media-based booking channels offering rooms in popular facilities such as 'Prabhupad Village', 'Gada Bhavan', 'Conch Bhavan' and 'Gita Bhavan' in West Bengal's Mayapur, the headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness .

    "These websites look professional and convincing. They offer rooms during peak festival periods, and sometimes promise discounts or special benefits, and then disappear after collecting the full payment," Iskcon Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das said.

    He said that https://www.visitmayapur.com/ is the only official and authorised portal for booking accommodation in Iskcon Mayapur, and warned that any booking made through other websites, agents or phone calls is unsafe.

    After reaching Mayapur, several devotees and tourists, including those travelling from abroad, have found that their bookings through the fake websites were fraudulent, he said.

    "Visitors with elderly parents and children expect confirmed rooms and are shocked to find that they have been cheated by these fraudulent online platforms," Das said.

    An FIR has been registered, and the matter has been taken up by law enforcement and cybercrime agencies, he said.

    Talking to PTI, a senior police officer said that the matter is being investigated with utmost priority.

    "This is a serious criminal exploitation of faith and trust. Until these fraudsters are stopped, public awareness is the strongest protection," Das said.

    The Iskcon authorities urged the people to "book rooms only through the official portal, avoid messaging-based bookings or agents".

    They asked devotees and tourists to be wary of discounts or urgency claims, and carefully verify website URLs before making payments".

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    recommendedIcon
    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, BMC Election Result Live, Maharashtra Election Result Live, Pune Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Iskcon Flags Fake Mayapur Room Booking Sites, Files FIR
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes