Iskcon flags fake Mayapur room booking sites, files FIR

Kolkata, The authorities of Iskcon Mayapur cautioned devotees and tourists against websites operating in its name and offering fake accommodation booking and said an FIR has been filed in connection with such activities.

The organisation alleged that fraudsters have created several fake websites and social media-based booking channels offering rooms in popular facilities such as 'Prabhupad Village', 'Gada Bhavan', 'Conch Bhavan' and 'Gita Bhavan' in West Bengal's Mayapur, the headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness .

"These websites look professional and convincing. They offer rooms during peak festival periods, and sometimes promise discounts or special benefits, and then disappear after collecting the full payment," Iskcon Kolkata Vice President Radharamn Das said.

He said that https://www.visitmayapur.com/ is the only official and authorised portal for booking accommodation in Iskcon Mayapur, and warned that any booking made through other websites, agents or phone calls is unsafe.

After reaching Mayapur, several devotees and tourists, including those travelling from abroad, have found that their bookings through the fake websites were fraudulent, he said.

"Visitors with elderly parents and children expect confirmed rooms and are shocked to find that they have been cheated by these fraudulent online platforms," Das said.

An FIR has been registered, and the matter has been taken up by law enforcement and cybercrime agencies, he said.

Talking to PTI, a senior police officer said that the matter is being investigated with utmost priority.

"This is a serious criminal exploitation of faith and trust. Until these fraudsters are stopped, public awareness is the strongest protection," Das said.

The Iskcon authorities urged the people to "book rooms only through the official portal, avoid messaging-based bookings or agents".

They asked devotees and tourists to be wary of discounts or urgency claims, and carefully verify website URLs before making payments".

