ISKCON founder's birth anniversary tomorrow; PM Modi to release special coin

PM Modi will also address the gathering via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. ISKCON was founded by Swami Prabhupada in 1966 and has more than 100 temples across the globe.
Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The ISKCON temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami.(HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of 126on Wednesday, on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. PM Modi will also address the gathering via video conferencing, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The function will start at 4.30pm, the PMO said. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy will be present on the occasion.

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), also known as the "Hare Krishna movement", in New York in 1966. ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

Swamiji Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world, the PMO said.

According to ISKCON's website, it is a part of the Brahma Madhva Gaudiya Vaishnava Sampradaya, one of the four vaishnava sampradayas, and hence comes in an authorised disciplic succession of great spiritual preceptors.

The precepts and practices of ISKCON were taught and codified by Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (1486-1532) along with His brother Nityananda Prabhu and six of His principle associates, according to the website.

It claims that ISKCON spread to the major cities of the whole world in just 11 years after the movement was established.

