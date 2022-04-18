Islamic body moves SC over razing of houses

Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has moved the Supreme Court against employing bulldozers to raze down the houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has urged the Supreme Court to issue appropriate direction to the Union of India and all states that no lasting precipitative action be taken against any accused in any criminal proceedings and issue directions that accommodation cannot be demolished as punitive measure.

In a tweet, President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Arshad Madani, said, “Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the dangerous politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy minorities especially Muslims under the guise of crime prevention in BJP-ruled states.”

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, in his petition, said that there has recently been an increase in the incidents of demolition of residential and commercial properties by government administration in several states as a punitive measure towards persons purportedly involved in criminal incidents such as riots.

According to the petition, resorting to such measures/ actions is clearly against our constitutional ethos and the criminal justice system.

The petitioner also urged to issue directions that anybody unconnected with the criminal investigation should be restrained from apportioning criminal responsibility.

