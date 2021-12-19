Islamic terrorist group behind Kerala BJP worker's murder: Union minister

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday demanded that the Kerala government take strict action against the perpetrators of the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Alappuzha district earlier in the day.

Muraleedharan said an Islamic terrorist group is behind the murder of the BJP OBC Morcha leader Renjith Sreenivasan, who was killed at his house by unidentified people on Sunday morning.

Also Read| Two political murders in under 12 hours shock Kerala

Citing the murder of a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Palakkad a few weeks ago, the Union minister said the state government has not taken any action to prevent such incidents.

“Instead, they (Kerala government) have been taking a soft stand with Islamic terrorists which has encouraged them to indulge in more violence,” the Union minister added.

Kerala: I've been told that State Secy of BJP OBC Morcha was stabbed to death, this morning. This is the handy work of Islamic terrorist group is the info coming from Alleppey (Alappuzha). I demand the State govt to take strict action against perpetrators:Union Min V Muralidharan https://t.co/VRuiureFOH pic.twitter.com/BW8Z9riTjR — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Twelve hours before Sreenivasan's murder, state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Shan KS was killed while returning home in Alappuzha's Mannanchery area on his scooter. Police said the attackers, who were in a car, hit Shan's scooter and stabbed him repeatedly as he fell.

Also Read| Section 144 imposed in Kerala's Alappuzha after twin political murders

The SDPI has alleged the involvement of the RSS behind Shan's murder. However, RSS leaders have refuted the charges. Both these fronts have engaged in clashes regularly in many parts of Kerala.

The administration has imposed restrictions under Section-144 of the CrPC following the two murders. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict police action against the perpetrators.

"Such heinous and inhumane acts of violence are dangerous to the state. I am sure that all the people would be ready to identify and isolate such killer groups and their hateful attitudes," Vijayan said in a press conference.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON