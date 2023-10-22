India's humanitarian aide to Palestinians arrives in Egypt. See pics

India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X, “🇮🇳’s humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo @AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine”.The Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft which took off from Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase carried nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material including life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in which he condemned the loss of lives in the attack on a hospital in Gaza. Later, the prime minister took to X and said India will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. It was the first instance when PM Modi had spoken to the Palestinian leader since the Hamas attacks across Israel on October 7. The prime minister had extended support to Israel and condemned the attack by Hamas. More than 4,741 Palestinians killed and 15,898 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian health ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying on Sunday. In another development, a second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, heading towards the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN's Palestinian refugee agency. The first convoy of 20 trucks of supplies had entered Gaza on Saturday.

Israel has imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Hamas on Oct. 7. The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.(With Reuters inputs)

