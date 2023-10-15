Asaduddin Owaisi backs ‘poor people of Gaza’ as Israel war intensifies

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Saturday reacted to the ongoing war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli forces, questioning why the world is silent on Benjamin Netanyahu's action in Gaza. He also alleged that Israel has been an “occupier” for nearly 70 years.

"The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless...The world is silent...For 70 years Israel has been an occupier...You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the atrocities..." the AIMIM chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, this is not the first time Owaisi has openly supported Palestine over Israel. On Wednesday, while sharing a photo of Jerusalem's Al-Aqṣā Mosque in a post on X, Owaisi wrote, “Hands of GAZA, Falasteen Zindabad. Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation). Masjid e Aqsa aabad rahe.”

Prior to that, Owaisi had said India historically stood with Palestine and claimed the shift in India's policy about it happened when the Congress came into power.

The AIMIM MP had also shared former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's old video where he spoke in favour of the Palestinian cause.

"A late BJP leader once said about Palestine that land worth billions has been acquired. We had released a post stamp for solidarity with Palestine. This shifted when Congress came into power," he said.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas for the October 7 attack in which its fighters killed 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, and kidnapped over 100 people.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza. At least 1,900 Gazans, including more than 600 children, have been killed in waves of the missile attack by Israel.

Israel has warned all those in the Gaza Strip to evacuate before an expected ground offensive. Tel Aviv has also moved its forces, tanks, and heavy weapons to the southern desert area around Gaza and is preparing for a ground assault. It has also ordered soldiers have been ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave’s current leadership.

While India has unequivocally condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas militants, New Delhi has also advocated direct negotiations towards "establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine".

