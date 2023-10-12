Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Israeli Consul General says ‘don’t know about death of Indians' amid conflict

Israeli Consul General says ‘don’t know about death of Indians' amid conflict

PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 12:29 AM IST

The top official said over 20,000 Indians live in Israel.

More than 20,000 Indians live in Israel but he was not aware of any Indian national getting injured or killed in the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani has said. Airline operations from India to Israel have been stopped and the Ministry of External Affairs is working to bring back the Indians stranded in his country, he told PTI on Tuesday.

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli Gaza border, Israel(AP)

“We do not know about any death or injury to civilians of India who are staying in Israel. If we come to know about any case I will be personally involved. More than 20,000 Indians stay in Israel. I don't know the exact number of Indians stuck in Israel,” Shoshani said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Many Bollywood actors were at an event in Israel when Hamas launched its incursions on Saturday, he said. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently came back to India safely from Israel, he added.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza and the Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead so far.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of external affairs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP