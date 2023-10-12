Israeli Consul General says ‘don’t know about death of Indians' amid conflict

More than 20,000 Indians live in Israel but he was not aware of any Indian national getting injured or killed in the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, Israel's Consul General in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani has said. Airline operations from India to Israel have been stopped and the Ministry of External Affairs is working to bring back the Indians stranded in his country, he told PTI on Tuesday.

Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli Gaza border, Israel(AP)

“We do not know about any death or injury to civilians of India who are staying in Israel. If we come to know about any case I will be personally involved. More than 20,000 Indians stay in Israel. I don't know the exact number of Indians stuck in Israel,” Shoshani said.

Many Bollywood actors were at an event in Israel when Hamas launched its incursions on Saturday, he said. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently came back to India safely from Israel, he added.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza and the Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead so far.

