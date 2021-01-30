Israeli embassy in Delhi on high alert before bomb blast: Ambassador
The Israeli embassy in New Delhi was on high alert because of "threats" it had received, even before a small bomb went off outside the mission, its ambassador told AFP on Saturday.
The envoy, Ron Malka, said he was not surprised by Friday's attack, which caused no injuries but blew the windows out of three cars.
The road outside the embassy remained sealed off Saturday as forensic experts sought clues as to who was responsible for what Israeli officials in Jerusalem have said was terrorism.
Indian police have so far only described it as "a mischievous attempt to create a sensation".
"This could have ended differently in other circumstances, so we were fortunate," Malka said in a telephone interview.
"We are always prepared. Especially these last days, we raised the level of alert due to some threats," he added, without giving further details.
"We are not surprised."
Indian media reports said investigators had found an envelope with a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador in the street.
The Indian Express newspaper reported that the letter described the low-intensity explosion as a "trailer" and made references to "Iranian martyrs" Qasem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Soleimani, considered Iran's most powerful military commander, was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.
Fakhrizadeh, one of the country's top nuclear scientists, was killed in November -- an assassination for which Iran blamed Israel.
In 2012, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic car in Delhi that injured at least three people.
Asked whether there was an Iranian link this time, Malka said: "Those non-state actors that are striving for destablization in the region and the world don't like what is happening between Israel and India, that are striving for stability and peace.
"It might be a threat for them."
The device exploded as India and Israel marked the 29th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and Malka said the timing was part of the investigation.
India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi after the incident.
"We take this very seriously," Jaishankar said. "No effort will be spared to find the culprits."
The national security advisors of both countries have also held discussions.
Since establishing relations, India and Israel have become close and India is now one of the biggest buyers of Israeli weapons and defence equipment.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel in 2017, and Netanyahu made a return visit a year later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP, AIADMK will contest together in Tamil Nadu': Nadda
- The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women
- The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah welcomes TMC rebels in Delhi; Bengal politics enters 'chartered plane era'
- Never before in Bengal was a chartered plane hired by a party to carry defectors, political observers said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking stay on WhatsApp privacy policy updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files case against Tharoor, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces
- The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Day after violence, Singhu border turns into fortress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli embassy in Delhi on high alert before bomb blast: Ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- On Saturday, the state reported another high of 6,282 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 10.51 per cent while the active caseload stands at 71,469.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox