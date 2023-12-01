Israeli woman and her live-in partner had suicide pact: Kerala Police

A 36-year-old Israeli woman, who was found dead near Mukhathala in Kollam district, and her live-in partner, who attempted to end his life and has been hospitalised since, had ostensibly formed a suicide pact, police said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)

On Thursday afternoon around 3,30 pm, the Israeli woman (HT is not revealing the names of the two) was found with her throat slit among other injuries at a rented home near Mukhathala, and was rushed to a government hospital by police and locals where she was declared brought dead. Her live-in partner, a 73-year-old a native of Kerala, was hospitalised with knife injuries to his stomach.

A police officer at the Kottiyam police station, where the case has been registered, said that the woman became acquainted with the man, a yoga teacher, several years ago in Rishikesh.

The woman, who has been staying in India for the last 16 years and has an OCI card, first became his yoga disciple and later his partner, the officer added.

“They came to Kerala a year ago and began living in a rented home of his brother’s daughter. We learnt that the woman was suffering from depression and began having suicidal tendencies. He was suffering from psoriasis (a skin condition). Both of them decided to end their lives and as part of the pact, the man proceeded to slit his partner’s throat before attempting to die by suicide. He used the same knife to stab himself,” the officer, who asked not to be named, said.

“It was his relative in whose rented home they were staying went to their residence at the time and found the woman in a pool of blood and the man with injuries. She alerted the locals who informed the police,” he said.

The man, who has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, is recovering and his condition is stable. “His injuries are not serious,” the officer said.

He has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.