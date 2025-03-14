Isro achieves SpaDeX satellites’ de-docking

Fifty six days after satellites named Chaser and Target were docked as part of a so-called Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex), Isro on Thursday announced that at 9.20am, the national space agency successfully undocked the two small satellites weighing 220kg each in the first attempt, an important building block in the long-term goals of human spaceflight; a mission to the moon; and a space station. ISRO launched Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV-C60) with two Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex) satellites and 24 other innovative payloads into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota in December 2024. (PIB- X)

“The undocking of the satellites took place in 460km circular orbit with 45-degree inclination. The satellites are now orbiting independently, and their health is normal. With this, Isro has now successfully demonstrated all the capabilities required for rendezvous, docking and undocking operations in a circular orbit,” the space agency said in a statement. Isro also released on-board undocking images and videos of SpaDex.

The space agency added that the in-orbit performance of the docked satellites was extensively analysed, and an immediate opportunity for the de-docking between March 10 and 25. “The entire operations were monitored through ground stations located at Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mauritius…Further experiments with satellites are planned in the coming days.”

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, when Isro placed the two satellites in in orbit to demonstrate the docking experiment in space. After three attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16. India became the fourth country to achieve successful space docking after the United States, Russia, and China. The cost of execution was ₹370 crore.

Announcing the successful undocking of satellites union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh posted on X, “Congrats team #ISRO. And heartening for every Indian. SPADEX Satellites accomplished the unbelievable De-Docking… This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan. PM Sh @narendramodi’s continuous patronage keeps the spirit soaring.”

Preceding de-docking, the agency carried out exhaustive ground simulations and analysis . “Various tests replicating on-orbit conditions were meticulously planned and carried out in preparation for the earliest opportunity for undocking operations. It is a cost-effective experiment through which India has achieved space rendezvous, docking and post docking control technologies,” read the statement.

According to Isro, SpaDex’s aim is to advance India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions.