Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Isro all set to launch GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite tomorrow, countdown begins
india news

Isro all set to launch GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite tomorrow, countdown begins

The GISAT-1 satellite, once in orbit around the Earth, is expected to essentially be India's "eye in the sky", monitoring locations of interest. It will also help India monitor and respond to natural disasters and any other short-term events at an alarming pace, Isro officials indicated.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Isro commenced the countdown for the launch of the GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission today. (Photo via @isro on Twitter)

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) informed early on Wednesday morning that countdown has begun for the launch of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission. The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) is scheduled to launch the Earth observation satellite (EOS) - GISAT-1 at 5:43am tomorrow (i.e. on Thursday, August 12) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch, which the country is eagerly looking forward to ahead of Independence Day, is, however, subject to weather conditions, the national space agency has warned.

"Countdown for the launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission commenced today at 0343Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," tweeted Isro from its official handle on the microblogging website. The post included a photo of the GSLV-F10 mission, with the rocket decked at the Sriharikota spaceport waiting for its lift-off tomorrow.

The GSLV-F10 mission carries a geo-imaging satellite GISAT-1. Once in orbit around the Earth, it is expected to essentially be India's "eye in the sky", monitoring locations of interest while appearing motionless in space (since it will travel at the rate of rotation of the planet). The geosynchronous satellite will also help India monitor and respond to natural disasters and any other short-term events at an alarming pace, according to officials of the space agency familiar with the matter.

Also Read | Isro to launch EOS 3 aboard GSLV Mk III in its first flight since Chandrayaan-2

Moreover, the GISAT-1 satellite will also obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, cloud properties, snow and glaciers, and oceanography, read an official bulletin from Isro detailing the mission description and the targeted transfer orbit.

This is the fourteenth flight of the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle. In a first, Isro is sending an Ogive-shaped payload measuring a diameter of 4 metres this time.

Isro said that EOS-03, the 2,268-kg state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite, will be placed by the launch vehicle in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, officials said.

Also Read | Isro to expand reach of navigation system globally: New draft policy

Jitendra Singh, the Union minister of state (MoS) in charge of the department of space, had confirmed earlier this week in the Lok Sabha that the Earth Observation Satellite-03 is scheduled to be launched on August 12. PSLV-C52 is also scheduled to launch EOS-04, another arth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro space agency geosynchronous satellite satellite monitoring satellites earth observation satellite sriharikota
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP