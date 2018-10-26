Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 26, 2018
ISRO successfully tests lander for soft landing on the moon

The test proved the navigation capability of Vikram, the lander aboard Chandrayaan 2, said K Sivan, chairman of ISRO.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2018 23:35 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A passenger plane passes the moon as it comes into land at the international airport in Chennai.(REUTERS)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted crucial tests to ensure smooth and precise landing of Vikram, the lander aboard Chandrayaan 2 on Thursday.

The aim of the Lander Actuator Performance Test (LAPT) was to assess the performance of the navigational system onboard the lander for steering the module horizontally and vertically to reach a predefined target.

“The test proved the navigation capability of Vikram. The test module had all the actual navigational system that will be sent to the moon on board. Only the mass had been reduced to 1/6th the actual lander...,” said K Sivan, chairman of ISRO.

