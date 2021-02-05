Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021
In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10.23am on February 28, subject to weather conditions, according to a statement.
The mission is called PSLV-C51, the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space. NSIL is undertaking this mission as part of a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.
Also Read | Students of college in Coimbatore develop satellite for ISRO
Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE). “This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” the statement added.
The 20 co-passenger satellites include one from ISRO (INS-2TD), four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and one Satish Dhawan satellite from Space Kidz India) and 15 from NSIL.
“The next PSLV mission is special for the entire country. Recently, we have brought about space reforms and unlocked India’s potential in the space sector initiated by the government of India. Now, the first satellite by a start-up called Pixxel India called Anand which is an Earth Observation Satellite will be launched on PSLV C51. Along with Anand, two more satellites under the space reform are going to be launched, one by Space Kidz India and another by a university consortium called UnitySat,” ISRO chairperson K Sivan had said last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of ₹50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller
- According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest
- "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam tomorrow: Timing, services to be affected | All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rumours of KTR taking over as Telangana CM, KCR calls party meet on Sunday
- A senior leader of the TRS, on condition of anonymity, said there is every possibility that the topic of KTR replacing his father as the chief minister might come up for discussion at Sunday’s state executive committee meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former bureaucrat’s book reveals behind-the-scenes of Covid-19 management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerned about region, not protesters: Goa CM on infra projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind expresses joy over HAL’s contract to manufacture Tejas aircraft
- President Kovind was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru and congratulated the organisers saying that the event was successful amid the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appointment of CPI(M) leader’s wife at Sanskrit varsity triggers row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 of family attempt self-immolation outside UP assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unusually warm January could be indirect result of global warming: IMD scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP urges EC to deploy only paramilitary force during West Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox