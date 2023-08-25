ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landing broke YouTube record: 10 most-watched live streams
India's Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon's south pole became the most-watched event on YouTube, with over 8 million concurrent viewers.
While India made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon on Wednesday, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) created another record with its YouTube channel during the live streaming of the landmark event. With over 8 million concurrent viewers, the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3's lander module became the most-watched event on YouTube during live streaming. It even left behind the concurrent viewership of the football match between Brazil and South Korea during the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals, which had garnered 6.1 million views.
The highest concurrent viewership of the Brazil vs Croatia match (5.2 million) in the round of 16 of the 2022 football World Cup was pushed to the third spot, followed by Vasco vs Flamengo with 4.8 million peak viewership during the Carioca 2023 Serie A semi-final and SpaceX Crew Demo-2 launch with 4 million, according to reports.
Here's the list of 10 most-watched YouTube livestream
ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch: 8.06 Million
Brazil vs South Korea (FIFA World Cup): 6.15 million
Brazil vs Croatia (FIFA World Cup): 5.2 million
Vasco vs Flamengo: 4.8 million
SpaceX Crew Demo: 4.08 million
BTS Butter: 3.75 million
Apple: 3.69 million
Depp vs Heard trial: 3.55 million
Fluminense vs Flamengo: 3.53 million
Carioca Championship final: 3.25 million
India took a giant leap in space missions as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s south pole on Wednesday evening, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India on Wednesday joined the elite list of countries to have successfully landed its spacecraft on the moon’s surface. Apart from India, the United States, the Soviet Union and China are the only three countries to achieve this milestone. India’s success comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed.