CHENNAI: A GSLV-F17 rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-05 lifted-off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday said.

GSLV-F17/EOS-05 Earth observation satellite launched on 4 Sept 2026 at 02:55 AM IST from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR, in Sriharikota. (@isro)

After the conclusion of the 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall rocket, lifted off thunderously emanating bright orange colour fumes on its tail from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at a pre-fixed time of 2.55 am at the spaceport, located about 135 km east of Chennai.

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Also read: Isro returns to the launch pad: The satellite lost in 2021, and the second attempt at it

The satellite is expected to be placed in the sub-geosynchronous orbit by the GSLV rocket after a flight journey of 18 minutes,, which is dubbed to be 'eye in the sky' for its ability to monitor the Earth from an altitude of about 36,000 km.

The GSLV which has a lift off mass of 420.5 tonnes is a three-stage vehicle with a cryogenic upper stage.

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{{^usCountry}} "GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota", ISRO said in a notification on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota", ISRO said in a notification on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Today's mission is the follow-up to the GSLV-F10/Earth Observation Satellite-03 which was 'unsuccessful' as it suffered a cryogenic upper stage ignition failure after lift-off on August 12, 2021 at 5.43 am from Sriharikota.

Also read: ISRO begins countdown for GSLV-F17 launch with Earth observation satellite

The mission objective is to provide real-time imaging of large-area regions at frequent intervals for quick monitoring of natural disasters and episodic events, and to obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry and waterbodies, ISRO said.

The Earth Observation Satellite would also share information for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst and thunderstorm monitoring, ISRO said.

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Today's launch is also after a break of almost 8 months by Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.