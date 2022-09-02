Home / India News / Issues of creditor equitability, transparency important: India on Lanka IMF loan

Issues of creditor equitability, transparency important: India on Lanka IMF loan

india news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 09:11 AM IST

IMF said it had reached a “staff-level agreement” with Sri Lankan authorities to support Colombo’s economic policies with a four-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion

Since the beginning of the year, India has extended to Sri Lanka economic assistance worth $3.8 billion, including lines of credit for emergency purchases of food, medicines and fuel, a currency swap and deferral of loan repayments. (AFP Photo)
Since the beginning of the year, India has extended to Sri Lanka economic assistance worth $3.8 billion, including lines of credit for emergency purchases of food, medicines and fuel, a currency swap and deferral of loan repayments. (AFP Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

India on Thursday highlighted the need for structural reforms, creditor equitability and transparency in Sri Lanka following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) announcement of a bailout package for the island nation.

IMF said it had reached a “staff-level agreement” with Sri Lankan authorities to support Colombo’s economic policies with a four-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion. The arrangement was concluded protracted negotiations amid Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since independence.

“This is an evolving situation,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly news briefing, referring to the staff-level agreement. The objectives, he said, include restoration of macro-economic stability, debt sustainability, protecting the vulnerable and stepping up structural reforms.

“India has been advocating for assistance to Sri Lanka, but let’s see how it progresses. The issues of creditor equitability and transparency are important,” he said.

“We also understand that this process will need to be taken forward for subsequent approvals within the IMF itself,” he added.

Since the beginning of the year, India has extended to Sri Lanka economic assistance worth $3.8 billion, including lines of credit for emergency purchases of food, medicines and fuel, a currency swap and deferral of loan repayments.

Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda said in an interview that Colombo sees New Delhi as a “logical partner” for his country’s efforts to overcome the economic crisis, including acquiring bridging finance and investments in key sectors such as tourism.

“We are looking to see what is possible with India. There are different ways of approaching it – not necessarily loans alone, but investments. Maybe we look at even rupee trade,” Moragoda said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out