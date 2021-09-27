Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / I-T dept claims searches conducted last week point to unaccounted financial transactions
india news

I-T dept claims searches conducted last week point to unaccounted financial transactions

The operation was conducted in more than 32 premises spread across Jalna, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
As many as 12 bank lockers were unearthed during the search operation. (Image for representation.)

The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on Thursday on a group of four major Steel Rolling Mills based in Jalna, Maharashtra. These companies are engaged in the business of manufacturing steel TMT bars and billets mostly using steel scrap as raw material.

The operation was conducted in more than 32 premises spread across Jalna, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata.

I-T officials said during the course of the search and seizure operation, many incriminating documents, loose sheets and other digital evidence were found and seized. The evidence clearly indicates the involvement of the companies in large scale unaccounted financial transactions made outside the regular books of accounts, including inflation of purchases using entry providers, unaccounted cash expenses and investments, etc.

“The evidence found also indicate the laundering of a substantial amount of unaccounted income earned by the companies in the guise of share premium and unsecured loans using shell companies,” said a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“Evidence for unaccounted purchase in excess of 200 crore has been found. Huge quantity of unaccounted stock was also found in the factory premises of the companies,” stated the release.

RELATED STORIES

As many as 12 bank lockers were unearthed during the search operation. Unaccounted cash worth more than 2.10 crore and jewellery amounting to 1.07 crore has been seized from different premises. Evidence detected so far, indicates that unaccounted income is likely to exceed 300 crore and the four companies have already disclosed additional income to the extent of 71 crore consequent to the search.

Officials said further investigations are in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh successful, says Tikait. Here's its impact in various states

Watch: Three-storey building dramatically collapses in Bengaluru

Amid conciliatory talks senior leader VM Sudheeran resigns from AICC

News updates from HT: Delhi police arrest 2 suspects in Rohini court shootout
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP