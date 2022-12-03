I-T dept raids diamond firms, realtors in Surat

The Income Tax (I-T) department in Gujarat conducted raids at homes, offices and factories of various diamond firms and those linked to realtors in Surat on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of I-T sleuths from Surat along with those from Vadodara and Ahmedabad raised as many as 40 locations, the officials cited above said, seeking anonymity.

The raids, the officials added, were held as part of a probe into a ₹200 crore land deal in Surat’s Vesu area a few months ago for the construction of a hospital.

Those raided were allegedly involved in the purchase of the huge land parcel, the officials said. Premises linked to two diamond companies – Bhavana Gems owned by Ashok Sojitra and Dhanera Group’s Ajbani diamonds owned by Arvind Ajbani in Varachha – were raided.

The realtors in Vesu and Adajan areas who are allegedly linked to the diamond companies and who were also raided were Ramesh Chogath alias Ramesh Vaghasia, Kadar alias Kadar Kothmir, Naresh Video alias Naresh Patel and Arvind Bicchu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Voting was held in Surat on Thursday. “Due to the Model Code of Conduct, the search operation was put on hold for some time,” an official said.