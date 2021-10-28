‘It is crazy’: Javed Akhtar on row over Fabindia's ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ ad

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, known for speaking up on controversial issues, on Thursday described as “crazy” the recent controversy surrounding Fabindia, that saw the retailer withdraw an advertisement in which the use of an Urdu phrase led to a misunderstanding that it was being used to describe Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar said he could not understand why anyone would have a problem with the said ad campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Fabindia withdraws Diwali ad after row over Urdu phrase

“I failed to understand why some people have any problem with Fabindia's Jashn-e-Riwaaz, which in English means nothing but a ‘celebration of tradition.’ How and why anybody can have problem with that? It is crazy,” the veteran songwriter tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Fabindia cancelled the ad, after receiving severe backlash from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several right-wing groups. BJP parliamentarian Tejasvi Surya, who heads the party's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was among those who came down heavily on the campaign.

Also Read | Fabindia, other brands which offended boycott brigade

“As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture,” the retailer had tweeted on October 9, announcing the clothing line. However, after the furore led to the withdrawal of the ad, it clarified that Jashn-e-Riwaaz was not its Diwali collection, adding that its clothing line for the festival would be called “Jhilmil si Diwali” (glittering festival of lights).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhtar's tweet also comes three days after another brand, Dabur, withdrew an ad featuring a lesbian couple celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth. Released on October 23, a day before the festival, it was withdrawn after the Madhya Pradesh government warned of legal action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON