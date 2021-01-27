IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal, Tejas Virtual Intelligence tool at NICSI event
IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch virtual intelligence tool Tejas and 'Work from Anywhere' portal at an event on Thursday, according to an official release.
The National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a public sector enterprise under the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will celebrate 25 years of its establishment on Thursday at an event.
The minister will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by senior IT ministry officials and industry leaders.
"Minister will launch Tejas, a virtual intelligence tool that extracts critical information from data to make its meaningful information for policy decisions and improving efficiency in government services and citizen delivery," the release said.
It will also launch 'e-Auction India' to cater to electronic forward and reverse auction requirements of the government organisations serving online 24x7, it added.
Prasad would also launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal, a virtual environment that enables employees to "access routine applications like e-office, calendar, mail, and other departmental applications and communicate across through VC ensuring safety during this pandemic with social distancing and work assurance from anywhere".
NIC products portfolio for international offering would also be unveiled.
The event will be webcast live on NIC social media platform.
Core services of NICSI include IT consultancy, centre of excellence for data analytics, productisation and international promotion, cloud services, and ICT product installations, among others.
"Some of its key offerings extends to eOffice, eTransport, eHospital, ePrisons, eCourts," the release added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP
- At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam
- The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Over a million Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No need to assess Mollem projects’ cumulative impact: Goa minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater leopard that attacked 4 people shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- The leopard had killed a woman and inured three others before the forest department declared it a man-eater.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
- The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. They stopped operating in March last year due to the pandemic. IRCTC resumed services in October, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally
- The police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Nishan Sahib, the flag hoisted by farmers on Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort breach: Minister Prahlad Patel says report to be sent to MHA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox