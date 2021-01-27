IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal, Tejas Virtual Intelligence tool at NICSI event

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch virtual intelligence tool Tejas and 'Work from Anywhere' portal at an event on Thursday, according to an official release.

The National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a public sector enterprise under the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will celebrate 25 years of its establishment on Thursday at an event.

The minister will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by senior IT ministry officials and industry leaders.

"Minister will launch Tejas, a virtual intelligence tool that extracts critical information from data to make its meaningful information for policy decisions and improving efficiency in government services and citizen delivery," the release said.

It will also launch 'e-Auction India' to cater to electronic forward and reverse auction requirements of the government organisations serving online 24x7, it added.

Prasad would also launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal, a virtual environment that enables employees to "access routine applications like e-office, calendar, mail, and other departmental applications and communicate across through VC ensuring safety during this pandemic with social distancing and work assurance from anywhere".

NIC products portfolio for international offering would also be unveiled.

The event will be webcast live on NIC social media platform.

Core services of NICSI include IT consultancy, centre of excellence for data analytics, productisation and international promotion, cloud services, and ICT product installations, among others.

"Some of its key offerings extends to eOffice, eTransport, eHospital, ePrisons, eCourts," the release added.