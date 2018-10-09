‘It’s a victory,’ says Nakkheeran editor RR Gopal after court sets him free

A local court in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Tuesday refused to send Tamil magazine Nakkheeran’s editor RR Gopal to jail after he was arrested for allegedly publishing a defamatory article against Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, news agency ANI reported.

The senior journalist was arrested at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune after Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint against him for allegedly publishing an article against Purohit over a “sex scandal” involving an assistant professor.

“It’s a victory. It’s a slap on Raj Bhavan. It’s also for the spineless Tamil Nadu government which acted upon the governor’s wish. The court has judged well,” Gopal was quoted as saying by ANI after the police request for his judicial custody was turned down by the court.

Police sources said Gopal was booked under section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or on charges of preventing the president and governor from discharging their duties.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 17:10 IST