It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:15 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday a solution could have been reached during the meeting between the Centre and agitating farmers if repealing of the three new farm laws was the only issue. Khattar’s comments came as the eighth round of talks between Union ministers and farmers’ union remained inconclusive and the next round is now slated to take place on January 15.

“We are hopeful. If there was no outcome today, maybe a solution will be reached in the next round of talks. If repealing of laws was the only issue, a solution would have been reached, there are several other issues to be addressed,” Khattar told reporters after he met Union home minister Amit Shah, according to news agency ANI.

The Centre maintained its stand that the laws, which were passed by Parliament in September last year, would not be repealed. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no decision could be reached as the farmers did not provide any alternatives to their demand for repealing of the laws. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tomar added that the government was ready to consider any option presented by the farmers apart from the removal of the laws.

Those representing the farmers stayed adamant, saying they only seek the removal of the laws and would continue their fight till the requisite action is taken. “There was a heated discussion. We said we don’t want anything other than repeal of laws. We won’t go to any court. This (repeal) will either be done or we’ll continue to fight. Our parade on January 26 will go on as planned,” Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said.

The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws has entered day 44.

Earlier, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) hit out at Khattar for his visit to the Kaimla village in Karnal on Saturday and said the chief minister would not be allowed to hold the event. BKU’s state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni further urged farmers from Karnal and nearby districts to oppose the event at any cost.

“The BJP has double standards. On one hand, Union ministers are calling meetings with farmers and on the other hand, the Haryana CM is holding meetings to talk about the benefits of these anti-farmer laws,” Charuni said.