‘It’s not your job’: BJP lawmaker Sunny Deol after ‘missing’ posters in Punjab

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:32 IST

Bollywood actor and BJP lawmaker Sunny Deol posted his reaction on Facebook after he was declared “missing” in posters in Punjab’s Pathankot.

The “Missing” posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party member, who represents Gurdaspur in the Lok Sabha, were seen near the railway station in Pathankot town.

“Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol (Search for the missing MP Sunny Deol),” the posters read in a mix of English and Hindi.

After extending his wishes on the harvest festival of Lohri, the first-time member of Parliament came to the point.

“I got to know that my opposers are talking nonsense about me. I just want to tell them that it isn’t their or my job. It is the people’s job and all of us work for them. They should be happy. I just want to tell them that they should work for the people and I will connect with you. All of us are here for the people,” Sunny Deol said in Punjabi in the video.

“I want to tell the people that the trust they have placed on me and based on that trust’s strength I have been doing a lot of small things and will continue doing so. I will get bigger projects in the future because your trust is my strength,” he added.

Before this, the MP was criticised in July last year for appointing a representative to “attend meetings and follow important matters” on his behalf in his parliamentary constituency. He had deflected the row calling it “extremely unfortunate.”

After that, he had come under scrutiny for his lack of attendance in the Lower House.

Congress leader Manish Tewari picked on the “missing” posters to hit out at Sunny Deol.

“Not Suprising same thing happened to his father Dharmendra in Bikaner. Gurdaspur missed the chance of a good man @sunilkjakhar representing them again.Would have added to @INCIndia ‘s strength in Parliament,” the Anandpur Sahib MP tweeted.

The 62-year-old actor had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur seat in the Lok Sabha election last year.

Manish Tewari also pointed to the actor-turned-politician’s absence in Parliament.

“Btw 24 th May 2019 -31 st December 2019 out of 222 days I physically spent 100 days in my Constituency Sri Anandpur Sahib.I had near 100% in First Session & 100% attendance in Winter Session of Parliament. How many days has Sunny Deol spent in his Constituency or Parliament???” Tewari tweeted.

Sunny Deol father and veteran actor Dharmendra and step-mother Hema Malini are also associated with the BJP.