I-T search at Sonu Sood properties for 3rd day, 'Once BJP's favourite,' says Sena

Sonu Sood is on the radar of the income tax department in connection with some property deals.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Shiv Sena said BJP leaders used to attend Sonu Sood's events earlier. (HT PHOTO)

The income tax department search at the properties of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood continues for the third day as the department widens its probe into the alleged tax evasion charges against the actor. Reports said multiple premises in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur are being searched. On Wednesday, when the department initiated action against the Bollywood actor, searches were conducted at around six properties linked to Sonu Soon in Mumbai and Lucknow. Now, people linked to him are also on the radar of the I-T department, a PTI report said.

Sonu Sood has recently become an ambassador of AAP's mentorship programme meant for students. The AAP has slammed the action against the actor and said he is being targeted by the central government only because of being a 'messiah' for the downtrodden. AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted in support of Sonu Sood and said the Bollywood actor has the prayers of lakhs of families that he supported in difficult times. Sonu Sood got national and international recognition for his humanitarian action taken during the pandemic, which started with arranging transport for migrant workers. 

Shiv Sena criticised the action and said that once BJP praised Sonu Sood, but now it thinks he is a tax evader after the Delhi and Punjab governments tried to join hands with him.

"Filing false cases against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers, pressuring the state governor to withhold 12 members for their nomination to the state Legislative Council and raiding actors like Sonu Sood were signs of a small and narrow mind. This is foul play and it is sure to boomerang one day," the Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial also said the BJP leaders used to be present at all events of Sonu Soon, like when he announced scholarship programmes, when he set up oxygen plants in 16 cities. Even Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari called him to Raj Bhavan and praised his efforts. But when Delhi and Punjab governments tried to join hands with him in his social work, the actor became a tax evader, the Sena editorial said.

