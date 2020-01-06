‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:24 IST

A day after a violent mob attacked students and teachers at the reputed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president who was injured in Sunday’s violence on campus, alleged that it had been an organised attack.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus between JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop the violence,” Ghosh told reporters on Monday.

“I was singled out and hit with an iron rod. We were about to be lynched. The attackers had iron rods and hammers. Several hostels on the JNU campus were vandalized by the violent mob. The students had alerted the SHO as well as the ACP of the area, yet the police did not intervene,” Ghosh said.

The JNU campus was rocked by unprecedented violence on Sunday, with masked men brandishing iron rods and sticks going on the rampage. The attack left several students injured, who were later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). They were discharged after medical aid on Monday morning. Property on campus was also damaged by the unruly mob.

On the request of the JNU administration, the Delhi Police on Sunday evening entered the university’s campus and conducted a flag march.

Students affiliated to the Left parties and RSS-backed ABVP have blamed each other for the violence which erupted on campus. “For the last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police,” the JNUSU president questioned.