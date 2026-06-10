'Been a pleasure': Italy's Giorgia Meloni congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected premier in the history of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.(DPR PMO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, she said, “Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India.”

“It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples,” she added.

PM Modi completes 12 years in office

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} PM Modi became the country’s longest continuously serving elected premier, marking 12 years in office and surpassing previous records for continuous tenure. He completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, overtaking Nehru's elected tenure of 4,398 days, according to government figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi became the country’s longest continuously serving elected premier, marking 12 years in office and surpassing previous records for continuous tenure. He completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, overtaking Nehru's elected tenure of 4,398 days, according to government figures. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He first took office on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected for a second term on May 30, 2019, and began his third consecutive term on June 9, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He first took office on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected for a second term on May 30, 2019, and began his third consecutive term on June 9, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The union cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding PM Modi and gave him a standing ovation to mark the milestone. World leaders congratulate PM Modi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding PM Modi and gave him a standing ovation to mark the milestone. World leaders congratulate PM Modi {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Leaders across the world extended their best wishes and congratulated PM Modi on achieving this feat, praising his leadership and public service.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated PM Modi and reaffirmed Colombo's commitment to bilateral ties.

In a post on X, his office said, "SL President @anuradisanayake - has conveyed warm congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.”

Also Read: 'Transformational tenure': Shoutouts pour in from global leaders as Modi becomes India's longest-serving PM

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also congratulated PM Modi, calling the milestone a testament to his leadership and public service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Anwar wrote on X.

The President of the Republic of Korea praised Modi’s leadership and said he has played an important role in “elevating India’s stature in the international community.”

In a post on X, he said, “Prime Minister Modi, I sincerely congratulate you on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy.”

“Over a long period of time, you have led India's growth and development and played an important role in elevating India's stature in the international community. I believe this achievement is a result that demonstrates the trust of the Indian people in your leadership.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US Senator John Cornyn on X said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister - 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates. From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger.”

International singer Mary Millben also congratulated PM Modi, describing his journey as symbolic of the "Indian dream".

"As the tricolor flag soars proudly across the skies of India, we celebrate a historic, democratic milestone in the journey of a great Nation. Today, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister," she wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Former Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott also congratulated PM Modi, saying that he has not only held office, but “dramatically improved his country.”

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest serving PM. He hasn’t just held office, he’s dramatically improved his country, with more infrastructure, better IT, and practical things like power and sanitation extended to remote villages,” he said in a post on X.

“Under Modi, India has become the world’s third superpower while maintaining free elections, a riotously free media and a robustly independent judiciary.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON