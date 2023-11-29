ITAT nullifies assessment of property against ex-IAS Arvind Joshi, his wife

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has nullified the income tax department’s assessment against late ex-IAS officer Arvind Joshi and his wife Tinoo Joshi– also an ex-IAS officer, 13 years after raids were held at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Ex-IAS officer Arvind Joshi passed away in 2021 (File Photo)

The ITAT order came two years after Arvind’s death.

Expressing displeasure over the 25 adjournments sought by the I-T commissioner over the past two years, ITAT said, “There is no representative on behalf of the (I-T) department to argue these appeals despite repeated adjournments that have been taken by the department for the last more than two years and for more than 25 times.”

These are old matters pending for more than nine years and the Tribunal has time and again expressed its displeasure against repeated adjournments sought by the department, it added.

“The hearings of these appeals have already been adjourned more than 25 times in the past. This Tribunal had time and again expressed its concern about the delay of the hearing and disposal of these old appeals due to non-representation on behalf of the department,” reads the 42-page order of the ITAT.

In 2010, during an IT raid at the couple’s residence in Bhopal, the officials allegedly found Rs.3.03 crore in cash following which a tax evasion probe was launched against the couple.

The Joshis faced cases for disproportionate assets under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code as their wealth was allegedly highly disproportionate to their known sources of income, according to IT officials.

The raids also revealed that the couple had 25 apartments in Guwahati, seven plots in Bhopal, Rs.10 crore in various bank accounts and investments more than Rs.250 crore.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police also filed a separate case against the couple for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs.41.87 crore i.e., more than 3000% of their wealth.

After this, the couple was terminated from their service in 2014.

Again in 2021, the Enforcement Directorate attached their property of Rs.1.2 crore.

Giving relief to both Arvind and Tinoo, the ITAT in its latest judgement said, “Since the matter in case of Arvind Joshi where substantive addition was made is set aside to the record for fresh adjudication, therefore, these matters in case of Tinoo Joshi is also set aside for the record for fresh adjudication as per the outcome of the matters of Arvind Joshi.”

Despite repeated attempts the counsel and family members of Joshi could not be contacted.