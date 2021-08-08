Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITBP inducts women officers in combat role for first time

Assistant Commandant Prakriti is an electrical engineer, while Assistant Commandant Diksha is the daughter of a serving ITBP personnel.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Image credit: ANI

In a first, two women officers of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were on Sunday inducted into the force in combat role, joining it as Assistant Commandants (AC). The two officers, Prakriti and Diksha, were part of 42 ACs (General Duty) and 11 ACs (Engineer) who participated in the passing-out parade held at the ITBP Academy in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie, in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Prakriti is an electrical engineer, while Diksha’s father serves as an Inspector in the border guarding force. “My father is my role model as he always motivated me,” Assistant Commandant Diksha said.

ITBP, which guards India’s border with China, is the last among the five CAPFs to appoint women officers in combat roles. Previously, women joining the ITBP as officers served in the medical branch, and it was only in 2016 when it approved the appointment of women as combat officers through the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) entrance exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The CAPFs are under the purview of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Sunday’s event also featured the release of ITBP’s first-ever book on its history, titled “History of ITBP.” Vivek Kumar Pandey, spokesperson of the ITBP, said no other book was available on its history before the current publication. “It contains historical achievements of the force since its inception. The book comes in English and reflects different facts and facets about historical developments in the force since its inception,” Pandey said.

The ITBP was established in October 1962 in the wake of India’s war with China.

(With ANI inputs)

