ITBP jawan killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

It was the second Maoist attack in the last two days in Chhattisgarh.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:33 AM IST
An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh(PTI file photo)

A police personnel was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district of Bastar region on Friday evening, police said.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died after an IED planted by Maoist in the Kohkametta area exploded.

“The jawan Mangesh Ramteke who hailed from Nagpur died in an IED blast while retreating from road security operation near Kihkad village about 5 km from Kohkametta police station,” said Sunderaj P, inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar.

The IED was planted around 100m away from the road, IGP said.

On Thursday, a constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed in an IED blast, planted by Maoists in Dantewada.

Police said that the incident took place in the jungles of Pahurnar village under Geedam police station area where a team of security forces was providing security for construction work.

