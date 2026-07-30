The deadline to file the income tax returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, July 31, is nearing as people rush to complete the process. So far, over 5 crore ITRs have already been filed. Out of these, over 30 lakh ITRs were filed on Wednesday, July 29, alone.

ITR Form 1, also called Sahaj, is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. (Representational image)

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The income tax department requested taxpayers to filed their income tax return before the deadline and to not wait for the last minute rush.

“Don't wait for the last-minute rush. Reconcile and file your ITR-1 or ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 today!” it said in a post on X on Wednesday night.

So far, no extension in ITR filing deadline has been announced by the income tax department. Delay in filing ITR on time may lead to a fine.

Also read: Afraid you’ll miss tax deadline? Don’t be

What is ITR-1 and ITR-2?

ITR Form 1, also called Sahaj, is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

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{{^usCountry}} Sahaj can be filed by resident individuals with an annual income of up to ₹50 lakh who earn income from salary, own one house property, and have agricultural income not exceeding ₹5,000 a year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahaj can be filed by resident individuals with an annual income of up to ₹50 lakh who earn income from salary, own one house property, and have agricultural income not exceeding ₹5,000 a year. {{/usCountry}}

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Whereas, ITR-2 is meant for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have income from business or profession but earn income from capital gains.

Also read: ₹5,000 penalty">ITR deadline nears: Step-by-step guide to file return, avoid ₹5,000 penalty

Common mistakes that taxpayers need to avoid:

-Selecting the wrong ITR form.

-Failing to report interest income.

-Ignoring capital gains.

-Claiming incorrect deductions.

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-Entering incorrect bank account details.

-Forgetting to e-verify the return.

An income tax return is treated as incomplete if it is not e-verified after filing.

Missing ITR deadline may lead to a fine

Taxpayers who miss the July 31 deadline can still file their income tax return, but doing so may attract penalties and interests including —

-A late filing fee of ₹5,000 under Section 234F.

-Interest on any unpaid tax under Section 234A, where applicable.

-Delayed processing of tax refunds.

-Loss of the ability to carry forward certain losses, subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Step-by-step guide to file ITR

Taxpayers should keep the following documents and information ready before filing their income tax return (ITR):

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-Form 16/16A, containing details of salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS) by your employer or bank.

-Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS), which provide details of tax credits and financial transactions.

-Other financial documents, such as bank statements, salary slips, and investment proofs, as applicable.

After gathering the documents, taxpayers need to:

📌Go to the Income Tax e-Filing Portal and log in using their user ID (PAN) and password.

📌Go to e-File, then select Income Tax Returns and choose File Income Tax Return.

📌Choose the right Assessment Year and select your filing mode as 'Online'

📌Pick from ITR-1 and ITR-2 bases on their income sources.