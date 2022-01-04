‘It’s dharm yudh for us': BJP president Nadda on Telangana unit chief's arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to protest the arrest of the party's Telangana unit chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, described fight against Kumar's arrest as a ‘dharm yudh’ (religious war) for the BJP.

“This is dharm yudh for us. We will take all legal recourse, and fight in democratic ways till the end. We will continue our fight but not overstep the laws,” Nadda said, according to news agency ANI.

The BJP chief also described the Telangana government, under the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), as the most ‘undemocratic government.’ He said, “What has happened in the last two days is a murder of democracy. It is a form of autocracy here. Sanjay Bandi was manhandled and then arrested. This is a live example of (chief minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao's undemocratic rule. It is my charge that he has lost his sense of proportion and mental balance. Telangana is proving to be one of the most corrupt states.”

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is the BJP's parliamentarian from the southern state's Karimnagar constituency, was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols. The politician, who organised a night-long protest against the ruling dispensation, was arrested in dramatic circumstances by the Karimnagar Police, which also arrested other party activists.

On Monday, a local court sent the Lok Sabha MP, as well as four BJP workers, to judicial custody for 14 days. Apart from Kumar, 16 BJP workers have been booked as well, of whom 11 are absconding, according to the police.