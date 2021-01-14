It’s time to reward party workers in Rajasthan, says Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that with a compact and comprehensive state Congress committee in place, political appointments will also be completed in January itself.

“We welcome the new, compact and comprehensive team formed by Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken and party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasara. After discussing with everybody, as decided, political appointments in board will be done [in January]. The government has completed two years and it is time to reward hardworking party workers,” he said.

He added that the Congress was left with 21 seats in 2013 and came back with full majority only because of its workers. “The sacrifice of workers at the time when the BJP was in power should be rewarded. It is time to appreciate such workers. Congress workers are demanding not only posts but respect and appreciation as well,” he said.

The former deputy CM also said he was with the farmers as far as the Supreme Court orders were concerned. “The government should leave its stubbornness and repeal the farm laws...the questions raised by the famers on the panel formed by the Supreme Court are valid,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed his party’s morale was high. Satish Poonia said, “People across the country accept our ideology.”