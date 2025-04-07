Amid row over Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary PK Kunhalikutty will meet Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal along with other party leaders on Monday to discuss the legal measures that can be initiated against the law. IUML leader to meet Sibal over Waqf Act

The IUML’s petition in the top court will be an addition to a number of petitions already filed by people like AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MP Mohammed Jawed and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan against the legislation which was passed by Parliament last week.

Kunhalikutty flew to Delhi on Sunday where he will meet Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer Kapil Sibal along with other party leaders to discuss the legal measures that can be initiated against the Waqf Amendment Act.

“Waqf Amendment Act infringes upon minority rights. It is a national issue and we intend to oppose it strongly along with other INDIA bloc partners. There will be no compromise. We will have talks with Kapil Sibal tomorrow and decide the next course of action. In the past also, we have fought legally against laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Kunhalikutty told reporters.

“Today, it is against one community. Tomorrow, there will be an attack on another community,” he added.

The IUML has also planned a mega protest meeting against the Act in Kozhikode on April 16.

The contentious legislation was passed by both Houses of Parliament after long hours of debate and voting on several amendments.