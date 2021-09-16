Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IUML backs caste-based census in Kerala, to discuss it at UDF meeting

Talking to media in Kozhikode, party leader KPA Majeed said there is no point in deferring the social reality and the party will first raise this in the next UDF meeting. He said the reservation system is based on an old census and there are complaints that only a section of the backward classes is benefiting from it
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
KPA Majeed. (Twitter)

The Indian Union Muslim League, a partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Thursday sought a caste-based census in Kerala and asked the state government for a consensus on this. This is the first time a political party is seeking caste-based census in the state.

Talking to media in Kozhikode, party leader KPA Majeed said there is no point in deferring the social reality and the party will first raise this in the next UDF meeting. He said the present reservation system is based on an old census and there are complaints that only a section of the backward classes is benefiting from it.

Recently, the Bihar assembly had passed a unanimous resolution on caste-based census and later an all-party team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

“We feel it should be done in Kerala also. As long as reservation continues, it is a natural process and we can’t postpone it,” Majeed said. When asked whether such an exercise will aggravate social tension, he said parties can’t run away from the reality for long. He said the state government should talk to all the parties and social organisations to evolve a consensus.

In Kerala, Muslims enjoy 10% reservation in government jobs and 12% in educational institutions. SC/ST communities get 10% and others backward section, including Muslims and a section of Christians, gets 40%. According to 2011 census, the state’s 54.73% population is Hindu, 26.56% Muslim, 18.38 Christian, and 0.33% belong to other religions or follow no religion.

