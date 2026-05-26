IYC fuels its ‘Indian Youth Cockroaches’ campaign as unemployment in focus after viral social media movement

The Congress youth wing on Tuesday expanded its ‘Indian Youth Cockroaches’ campaign into what it called a “nationwide youth resistance movement”, positioning it as a protest against paper leaks, unemployment and corruption — taking the campaign name from the viral online movement Cockroach Janta Party.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 16, 2026.(PTI)

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The move by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) comes amid the rapid spread of the word “cockroach” across online political discourse and satire. The Cockroach Janta Party itself takes its name from the word having been used by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recently for fake-degree holders. The CJP has said it is not partisan in its politics but remains committed to highlighting the BJP regime's alleged failures.

Also Read | ‘Just getting started’: Cockroach Janta Party outlines what next after massive response, calls for suggestions

IYC on unemployment and corruption

In a press release, the IYC accused the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre of “paper leaks, unemployment, corruption and institutional collapse” while choosing “arrogance over accountability”.

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{{^usCountry}} “Young people who raise their voice are labelled ‘anti-national’, jailed, intimidated, suspended from social media platforms and treated like enemies by the very government that promised them a future,” the release alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Young people who raise their voice are labelled ‘anti-national’, jailed, intimidated, suspended from social media platforms and treated like enemies by the very government that promised them a future,” the release alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation further claimed that India’s youth “have been reduced to ‘cockroaches’ by the government” and said it had “decided not to run away from the insult”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation further claimed that India’s youth “have been reduced to ‘cockroaches’ by the government” and said it had “decided not to run away from the insult”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IYC in-charge Manish Sharma said that if demanding jobs, justice and accountability “makes India’s youth ‘cockroaches’ in the eyes of powers, then yes, we proudly accept it”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IYC in-charge Manish Sharma said that if demanding jobs, justice and accountability “makes India’s youth ‘cockroaches’ in the eyes of powers, then yes, we proudly accept it”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “These ‘Indian Youth Cockroaches’ are young Indians who refuse to stay silent, who continue resisting despite FIRs, jail, intimidation and repression, and who stand fearlessly with the people against corruption, paper leaks and unemployment. This movement is not just a campaign. It is a collective resistance of young Indians who refuse to stay silent while their future is destroyed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These ‘Indian Youth Cockroaches’ are young Indians who refuse to stay silent, who continue resisting despite FIRs, jail, intimidation and repression, and who stand fearlessly with the people against corruption, paper leaks and unemployment. This movement is not just a campaign. It is a collective resistance of young Indians who refuse to stay silent while their future is destroyed,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | 'Cockroach' keeps up the crawl: Police action at Dipke home, BJP ally's ‘concerns’, and now a plea in SC

‘Fight is not limited to social media': IYC

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said the “fight of Indian Youth Cockroaches is not limited to social media”.

“This is a mass resistance movement on the ground led by fearless IYC workers across the country. From paper leak protests to student movements, Youth Congress workers have continuously fought on the streets as the real cockroaches of resistance. We do not fear FIRs, jail, intimidation, account suspensions or repression,” he said.

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The IYC has launched a “Sack Pradhan” petition seeking accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged repeated paper leaks.

IYC national secretary and social media wing chairman Manu Jain said the campaign “represents the anger, frustration and resistance of an entire generation”.

“Through social media, AI-driven campaigns and ground mobilisation, we are building a national movement demanding jobs, justice and accountability,” he said.

According to the release, the IYC has rolled out AI-driven issue-based campaigns across its social media platforms, portraying youth resistance through the “Indian Youth Cockroaches” identity in protests over paper leaks, unemployment and corruption.

The organisation has also launched a digital platform inviting young Indians to register themselves as “cockroaches” in protest against the government.

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The IYC said the campaign is being carried out under the “leadership of Rahul Gandhi”.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised opposition parties for what he described as attempts to gain popularity while “doing nothing for youth and children”.

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