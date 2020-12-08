J&K: Detained at home ahead of Budgam visit, alleges Mehbooba

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:28 IST

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she had been detained at her house ahead of her visit to Budgam district on Tuesday.

She posted a video on her Twitter handle, claiming that she had been detained by the police. “Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she tweeted.

In the video shot near the entrance of her official residence at Fairview Gupkar, she can be heard saying that she is not being allowed to move out and later, the Lt Governor says that they (leaders) are free.

“GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked,” she tweeted while posting another video in which the former chief minister, along with PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari, can be seen arguing with the security deployed at her house.

This is not the first time that the PDP president is not allowed out of her house since her release after 14 months. Earlier, police didn’t allow her to travel to Pulwama to meet the family of PDP youth president Waheed Parra a day after his arrest by NIA in New Delhi.

Police had then cited security reasons. However, she visited Pulwama later and met the family members of Parra at Naira village.