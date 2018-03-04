Militant, three sympathisers killed in gunfight with security forces in Shopian: Army

Four people including a militant were killed in a shoot out with security forces Sunday night in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the army said.

They said that a mobile check post of the security forces at Pohan in Shopian was fired upon around 8 pm sparking a gunfight. “In a retaliatory operation, one terrorist was neutralised,” said Srinagar-based army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

He said that three over the ground workers or accomplices who were accompanying the militant in the car were also found dead after the shootout.

The militant was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Jamnagri, Shopian. Colonel Kalia said that a weapon was found with him.

Kashmir inspector general of police, SP Pani said that prima facie it seems that the four men were killed when the army retaliated after its mobile check post came under fire.

“We have found a militant dead along with three more dead individuals who were apparently travelling in the car. We are ascertaining the circumstances of what happened and have started legal proceedings,” Pani said.

A person familiar with the incident said that all the four persons killed were young and of almost same age group. The death of three alleged sympathisers of the militant can potentially trigger unrest in the valley.

On Thursday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the wee hours at Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Two days earlier, in the same district, body of an unidentified militant was also found. According to the police, the militant had escaped after suffering bullet injuries in a gunfight with the forces in the area, a day earlier.