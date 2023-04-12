‘Jab We Met!’: 2 Vande Bharat trains cross each other | Watch

Vande Bharat trains are extremely popular among people, so much so, that in recent days, videos have come up on social media of people showering flowers on the Vande Bharat train entering their station.

A screengrab from the video shared by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union minister for railways, shared a short but exciting clip of two Vande Bharat trains crossing each other. “Jab We Met! #VandeBharat meets Vande Bharat,” tweeted Vaishnaw on April 8.

In the video, the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat and Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat trains are seen ‘meeting’ each other. At least one passenger is seen recording a video of the trains passing each other.

Also, this is the first recorded instance of two Vande Bharat trains crossing each other.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat

Flagged off on November 11 last year, it is India's fifth Vande Bharat service, and connects MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru Junction stations. From Chennai to Mysuru, it is numbered 20607, and 20608 in the reverse direction. It operates throughout the week, except Wednesday, and makes stops at Katpadi Junction and KSR Bengaluru City Junction only.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat

The country's 13th Vande Bharat was flagged off on April 8, and connects MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore Junction stations.It is numbered 20643 from Chennai to Coimbatore, and 20644 for the return journey. It operates throughout the week, except Wednesday, and makes stops at Salem Junction and Erode Junction and Tiruppur only.

Total Vande Bharat trains in India

These are among 14 Vande Bharat trains currently operational, with many more to be launched in the near future. The first (New Delhi-Varanasi) was flagged off on Feb 15, 2019, and the latest (Ajmer-Delhi Cantt) on April 12, 2023.

