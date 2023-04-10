People in Tamil Nadu shower flowers on Vande Bharat, PM says such enthusiasm is…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to share a video of people in Tamil Nadu's Salem enthusiastically welcoming the 'Vande Bharat Express'. In the video, the crowd can be seen showering flowers and raising slogans of "Bharat mata ki jai", which translates to "Long live mother India". Crowd on the platform were hailing and enjoying the arrival of the Vande Bharat train in Salem on Saturday.(source:Twitter/@pibchennai)

Also Read | ‘Waah’: PM Modi as student sings on newly-inaugurated Vande Bharat Express

PIB Tamil Nadu wing originally shared this video, in which the crowd on the platform hailing and enjoying the arrival of the Vande Bharat train at the station. Some individuals were spotted taking selfies with the train, while the atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement.

“A spectacular welcome in Salem! Such enthusiasm is common in different places the Vande Bharat Express reaches, showing the deep pride among the people of India,” PM Modi wrote.

The train will run along the Chennai-Coimbatore route.

The Vande Bharat train running along this route made its inaugural journey from Chennai central railway station on Saturday, after being flagged off by PM Modi. This was the first time the train had entered Salem Junction. Additionally, during his visit to Chennai, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a new terminal building at Chennai International Airport.

Also Read | Over one lakh passengers travel by Vande Bharat Express trains in a month

PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express train will play a crucial role in connecting small businesses with customers. This marks the second Vande Bharat Express train that will operate from Chennai, following the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. With this train, the travel time between Chennai and Coimbatore is expected to be reduced by more than an hour, thus making the journey quicker and more efficient.

In February, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Mumbai to Solapur via Pune. Following this, he shared a tweet by "Central Railway" that showcased the traditional and rhythmic welcome that the train received in Pune. The post caught PM Modi's attention and he wrote, "Pune surely knows how to welcome in style!"

The latest inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu marks the commencement of the train's operation on its thirteenth route across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON