PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat train, opens new Chennai airport terminal

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 08, 2023 07:08 PM IST

Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai airport and flagged off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of Chennai International Airport and flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai on Saturday.

PM Modi flagging off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai on Saturday.(source:Twitter/@BJP4India)
PM Modi flagging off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai on Saturday.(source:Twitter/@BJP4India)

After flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and laying the foundation stone for about five projects during his visit to Hyderabad, Modi arrived in Chennai, where he was received by Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin. The PM was also accompanied by union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan during the inauguration.

At a function at the Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express. which is equipped with modern features and passenger amenities, was flagged off. The train is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Chennai and Coimbatore by more than an hour. During the event, Modi also interacted with school students who were present on the train.

The newly inaugurated terminal of Chennai International Airport, which cost 1,260 crore, is expected to significantly increase the airport's passenger capacity from 23 million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The government had earlier released a statement, highlighting the importance of the new terminal in accommodating the growing number of passengers and contributing to the development of the aviation sector in the region.

"The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings," the government statement said.

During his visit, Modi shared a friendly moment with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin while touring the new terminal building of Chennai International Airport. The two leaders were seen holding hands and smiling while going around the terminal.

Upon his arrival in the city, Modi held a roadshow and participated in the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Ramakrishna Math. He spoke about his government's philosophy being inspired by Swami Vivekananda, who believed in having faith in the country. Modi said the Indian saint would be proud to see the country working towards fulfilling his vision.

(With inputs from agencies)

