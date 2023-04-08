Home / India News / PM Modi's speech in Hyderabad: ‘Non cooperation from KCR govt’ | Top quotes

PM Modi's speech in Hyderabad: 'Non cooperation from KCR govt' | Top quotes

Kanishka Singharia
Apr 08, 2023

PM Modi said that the state government was not cooperating with the centre in implementing various schemes that would benefit the people of Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Hyderabad on Saturday to inaugurate a slew of projects launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR for obstructing the development projects initiated by the centre.

Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said that the state government was not cooperating with the centre in implementing various schemes and initiatives that would benefit the people of Telangana.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Modi at the airport. Instead, the CM deputed state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport in his absence.

Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's speech:

  1. I am pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in the centre's projects. This is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana.
  2. Corruption and dynasty politics are not different because bhai-bhatijavad starts corruption. They want to control everything. They don't like any challenge to their control.
  3. They have three motives: One, their family can rule; second, all corruption money comes to their family and third, the money meant for the poor enters their corrupt ecosystem. But today, Modi has ended it all.
  4. Telangana people, tell me should we not take action against corruption? These parties have now been shaken up. Some parties even went to the court seeking protection for their corruption, but the court gave them a blow.
  5. This NDA government considers it our duty to fulfil the dreams of citizens in Telangana.

