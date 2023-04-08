PM Modi in Telangana for big event. CM KCR's no-show, even at airport, again

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will reportedly skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in the state on Saturday. As part of the programme, PM Modi is set to inaugurate several development projects for the poll-bound state and as per the protocol, an official invitation was sent to Chief Minister's Office (CMO) inviting KCR to participate in the event. Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao.

However, it was later known that CM KCR would not only refrain from participating in the programme but also not receive the Prime Minister at the Begumpet airport during his arrival. This is not the first time when CM KCR has missed PM Modi's event in Telangana.

KCR also skipped Prime Minister Modi's event in February last year when he arrived in Hyderabad during the inauguration of (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and 'Statue of Equality' commemorating Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tweeted a cynical post questioning PM Modi's 'biased nature' towards Telangana on Saturday. The tweet said, “Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi biased against our Telangana state? The Telangana community is condemning the Prime Minister.”

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP for a while now as the latter is trying to make its presence felt in the state. Assembly elections are due in Telangana this year.

Last year, KCR renamed his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). This was seen as the first step taken by KCR towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls of 2024. He also made efforts to unite the opposition parties against BJP in the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹11,300 crore in Telangana on Saturday. He will also flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and inaugurate other development projects related to railways. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which connects Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within three months.

(With inputs from ANI)

