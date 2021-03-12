Jacobites come closer to BJP, church leaders to meet Shah in Delhi on Friday

Three top Jacobite church leaders are in Delhi on Friday to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and others to find an amicable solution to the long- standing feud between Orthodox and Jacobite sects of the Malankara Syrian Church, said a church spokesperson.

The delegation is headed by Metropolitan of Kottayam diocese Thomas Mar Timotheos. The Jacobites, who lost control of many churches to the rival Orthodox faction following the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in 2017, have had several rounds of discussions with the BJP top brass and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the vexatious issue.

Denominations of the Malankara Syrian Church, both the factions have been fighting for the control of 2000-odd churches and their rich coffers for more than two decades. In 2017 the Supreme Court upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave the Orthodox group control over more than 1000 parishes and churches in Kerala but Jacobites, who were controlling the majority of them, were not ready to give up. While Orthodox is an indigenous group, the Jacobites have more followers. Both share the same rites of worship but have a long-standing rivalry that goes back to 1912 when Malankara church split into two-- Orthodox and Jacobites.

Though the SC verdict came four years ago, it was not implemented fearing violence, but later the government enforced it after the court began contempt proceedings.

The meeting assumes much significance ahead of the assembly elections and the Jacobite high priests have already made it clear that believers will vote for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance if it helps in finding a lasting solution. It is also a golden opportunity for the saffron party, which is desperately trying to get a foothold in the southern state.

“We have no untouchability towards anyone. Our discussions with the Prime Minister and others were really fruitful. It is a question of our survival and we will help the BJP if it ensures justice to us,” said church spokesman Bishop Kuriakose Mar Theophilos. He said nobody was willing to hear them sincerely and the Prime Minister and others gave them patient hearing. “We will vote for those who will serve justice to us,” he said. Earlier, the RSS top brass also met Jacobite leaders.

The loss of many churches and burial grounds became an emotional issue for the Jacobites and triggered law and order problems at several places. Though small in numbers when compared to the Syro-Malabar church, the Jacobites hold sway in at least eight constituencies in central Kerala.

Mizoram governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, hailing from the state, was the first to take initiative to solve the impasse and took the issue to the PM. Reacting to the latest development, BJP state president K Surendran said the church was happy with the intervention made by the PM and a lasting solution will be found soon.