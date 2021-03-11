Kerala temple affairs minister regrets Sabarimala stand in poll season
- Sabrimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed violence in 2018 when the state government tried to enforce the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to worship there.
As the assembly elections draw closer, Kerala Devaswom (temple affairs) minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday expressed regrets over Sabarimala hill temple entry row, triggered three years ago and said it should not have happened at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
He also said the left front government will implement the verdict of the Supreme Court only after consulting with believers, political parties and all stakeholders.
“The incident that took place at the temple pained all of us. It should not have happened. It hurts believers, it has pained me also,” he said. The minister’s regret follows criticism on the issue by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in the run up to the polls.
The minister is seeking re-election from Kazhakoottam assembly constituency (on the outskirts of state capital) in April 6 elections. “The case is before a larger bench of the Supreme Court and once the final verdict comes, the government will consult all,” he said. However, the BJP said he presided over the attack on innocent devotees and “won’t be forgiven even if (he) takes thousand dips in river Ganga '', and that he was now shedding crocodile tears eying votes.
“Let him first withdraw the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court that vitiated the whole issue. He was the temple affairs minister when innocent devotees were attacked for chanting hymns. It is nothing but a cheap stunt for votes,” said BJP state president K Sunedran, who was jailed for more than a month during the agitation. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to tender an apology first.
Also Read: Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala
The flip-flop on the temple issue is seen as one of the reasons for the drubbing of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the last general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. When the opposition raked the emotional issue again, the government withdrew many cases registered during the stir last month.
The temple and surrounding areas witnessed violence in 2018 when the state government tried to enforce the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to worship at the temple, ignoring the age-old tradition that barred women of child-bearing age due to the peculiar nature of the presiding deity. The apex court held that the practice was against gender justice. The state witnessed five shutdowns in 2018 over the issue. After widespread violence, revision petitions were referred to a nine-member bench by the apex court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox