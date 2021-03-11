IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kerala assembly election

Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala

Even as PC Chacko’s exit has exposed the rift within the state unit, Kerala Congress leaders have been camping in Delhi for the past three days but talks are still inconclusive
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Despite the Congress high command’s warning against faction-based ticket distribution, infighting within has delayed the party’s candidate list for April 6 assembly elections in Kerala.

Even as PC Chacko’s exit has exposed the rift within the state unit, Kerala Congress leaders have been camping in Delhi for the past three days but talks are still inconclusive. Reports from Delhi suggest that the party high command has asked leaders to arrive at a consensus by Thursday so as to announce the list by Friday.

Party insiders claim the central leadership has pulled the up state leaders for suggesting the same old faces, overlooking women and young leaders. At least four pre-poll surveys have predicted an edge to the ruling Left Democratic Front, adding to the party worries. Meanwhile, Congress-led United Democratic Front (Kerala) comprises multiple parties like the Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and other smaller parties in the state.

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Chacko’s exit, which he blamed on the faction-ridden state unit, has left other senior leaders concerned. Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president VM Sudheeran said he was hurt and former vice-chairman of the Rajya Sabha, PJ Kurien, said the time was ripe to contain factionalism. “I agree with what Chacko said. Two prominent groups -- one led by Oommen Chandy and the other by Ramesh Chennithala, decide everything. If you are out of these two, you are in no man’s land,” he said, adding that the party was supreme, not factions. Senior leader K Mohan Kumar also decried group politics.

Also Read | Espionage to smuggling, scandals spice up every poll in Kerala

However, many other leaders tried to downplay it, saying factionalism subsided over the years and it was wrong to see the situation through the same old prism. “Factions have existed for over three decades. But it is wrong to say that it is above the party,” said former AICC secretary and legislator PC Vishnunath. He said some of the leaders who blame group politics were once part of some factions.

“This time the party shows a united front. All three senior leaders -- Chandy, Chennithala and KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran -- talk in same voice and act in unison. Unlike earlier, there has been no drama this time,” said PCC general secretary leader Joseph Vazhakkan.

Congress’s faction feud began in the state in 1980s after veteran leader K Karunakaran and his rival in the party, A K Antony, started cultivating people close to them. Soon two factions emerged “A” and “I,” one led by Antony and other by Karunakaran. Intense faction feud later damaged party’s prospects on several occasions -- in 1994, CM Karunakaran had to resign after the infamous Indian Space Research Organisation spy scandal surfaced. His rivals in the party played a key role in ousting him.

Karunakaran later used all opportunities to discredit his rivals in the party. In 2005, he split the party to form a new outfit, Democratic Indira Congress, but returned to Congress fold two years later. But it took four more years for the party to admit his son K Muraleedharan, a member of Parliament now, in 2011. Though senior leader AK Antony had disowned the group in his name, it is still known as “A” group nursed by his friend Chandy.

“When you compare with earlier incidents of infighting and back- stabbing, the situation has improved in the Congress,” said writer and political theorist J Reghu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Congress decided candidates on 'caste, religious lines', alleges Kerala INTUC

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • "The candidates in Congress have been decided on the basis of caste, religion, and groups. The personal interests of some leaders are reflected in the selection of candidates," Chandrasekharan said in a press meet on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kerala assembly election

Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Even as PC Chacko’s exit has exposed the rift within the state unit, Kerala Congress leaders have been camping in Delhi for the past three days but talks are still inconclusive
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
In the letter to state chief electoral officer, UDF leader Chennithala said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
kerala assembly election

In poll-bound Kerala, Congress banks on the Rahul Gandhi card

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:34 AM IST
According to senior Congress leaders, the party feels that Gandhi’s presence will attract minority voters who shifted to the ruling LDF in a big way in the local body elections in December
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of senior Congress leader PC Chacko.(ANI)
File photo of senior Congress leader PC Chacko.(ANI)
kerala assembly election

'Difficult for sincere Congress workers to survive': Chacko resigns from party

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:01 PM IST
PC Chacko said that Congress is a rudderless ship and has failed to find a president for more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The man at the centre of Kerala’s political battle

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Will he be able to beat the four-decade-old poll history of the state where an incumbent has never been given a second consecutive chance?
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CPI (M) worker paints a wall to campaign for LDF candidate ahead of assembly elections in Kozhikode. (File photo)
A CPI (M) worker paints a wall to campaign for LDF candidate ahead of assembly elections in Kozhikode. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Dissent brews within CPI(M) over ticket distribution

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Poster war and public display of anger by disgruntled leaders forced the party to change some of the probable candidates for April 6 assembly elections, delaying the final list
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vijaya Yatra' for the upcoming state assembly polls, at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vijaya Yatra' for the upcoming state assembly polls, at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'New Kerala with Modi': NDA releases Assembly campaign slogan

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The campaign slogan was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran at Shanghumukham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

‘Healthy competition’ between UDF, LDF to scam people of Kerala: Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Union home minister also targeted the Kerala chief minister, who said on Saturday that the Centre is using investigation agencies for political vendetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Why did ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan become a politician at 88? The BJP leader answers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Sreedharan, who is often asked reasons behind his decision to join politics at the age of 88, said on Sunday he had 'enough energy to work'. He was addressing the party’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in the Shangumugham area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Parties scramble to finish seat-sharing talks as polls approach in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • The only state where the party is in power the CPI(M) is playing all its cards to rewrite the poll history of the state-- in the last three decades the state has never given a second chance to the incumbent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party.(ANI)
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party.(ANI)
kerala assembly election

E Sreedharan Kerala BJP CM candidate, tweets minister. Then a correction

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Defending his tweet, V Muraleedharan later commented that he was under the impression that the announcement to E Sreedharan's candidature was made by the party chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Technocrat, Metro Man, Padma Shri awardee: E Sreedharan’s many faces

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Under Sreedharan’s leadership, all scheduled sections of DMRC were completed by mid-1997, which was before the target date. After 16 years of service in DMRC, Sreedharan retired in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM face in Kerala: State BJP chief

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The election to the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP