Jacqueline Fernandez faces questioning in 200-cr scam; likely to be confronted with Pinky Irani today

Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday arrived at the office of the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police to face another round of questioning where she is likely to be confronted with Pinky Irani, the person who allegedly introduced Jacqueline to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Pinky Irani who allegedly introduced Jacqueline and Sukesh also arrived for questioning today. A list of questions has been prepared for the Bollywood actor in connection with her alleged relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she received from him. She will also be asked the exact number of times she met Sukesh.

According to an ANI report, Jacqueline has been informed that she might have to stay in Delhi for a few days as she may be called for days at a stretch.

'Jacqueline was aware of Sukesh's exploits'

In its supplementary charge sheet in the ₹200 crore money laundering case, the enforcement directorate mentioned that Jacqueline was aware of the nature of Sukesh's work but consciously chose to overlook it. “Not only her but her family members and friends have benefited out of the relationship financially. Thus, it can be safely concluded that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter,” the charge sheet, which was filed on August 17, said.

ED also accused Fernandez of “holding back” the truth and changing her statements consistently and said the actor has also been booked for tampering with evidence.

“It is also a fact that Jacqueline Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence,” it said.

Were Jacqueline and Nora aware of each other's presence in Sukesh's life?

Another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been dragged into the case as she also received gifts from the conman. In the first week of September, she was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing in connection with the same case. An official said to ANI that the set of questions prepared for Jacqueline on Wednesday is different from Nora's. The investigators will have to find out whether both the actresses involved in the case were unaware of each other receiving gifts.

