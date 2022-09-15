Jacqueline Fernandez's manager got a Ducati from conman Sukesh, but claims he never rode it

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's manager had received a high-end two-wheeler from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as a birthday, but he said he never rode it and it remained parked, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police recovered the bike from Prashant, Fernandez's manager.

According to Prashant, the Ducati that he received from the conman came on his birthday. While he had refused to accept the gift from Chandrashekhar, the latter left the bike worth about ₹8 lakh and its keys with him, Ravindra Yadav, special CP, Crime/EoW, said, adding the purpose was to win over the Bollywood actor. In his statement, Prashant further said that he did not help the conman much.

Also read | Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi grilled | These actors next?

"He says it was his birthday and he received a message from him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) that he is gifting him a bike. He tried to turn it down but he left the bike and its keys with him. Purpose was to win over Jacqueline, Yadav said.

He (Jacqueline's agent Prashant) says it was his b'day & he received message from him(Sukesh Chandrashekhar)that he's gifting him a bike. He tried to turn it down but he left the bike &its keys with him. Purpose was to win over Jacqueline: Delhi Spl CP, Crime/EoW on seized Ducati pic.twitter.com/SjOkgx5Je2 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

“Still, as per his statement, he (Prashant) didn't help him (Sukesh) much. He said that he never rode the Ducati bike. It remained parked and he had repeatedly told him (Sukesh) to take it back. Today, we seized it,” he added.

Officials said the bike was given to Prashant with the proceeds of fraud.

"The EOW recovered a Ducati bike from Jacqueline Fernandez's manager Prashant. This bike was given to Prashant by Sukesh Chandrasekhar with the money of fraud. In February 2021, Sukesh gave this bike to Jacqueline's manager," said the officials.

Accused of running an extortion racket worth ₹200 crore from inside the jail, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. He is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was questioned for nearly five hours on Wednesday by the EOW for investigation in connection with the extortion case. This was the second time that she was summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police.

Fatehi was questioned alongside Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar. Irani was quizzed on Wednesday too along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case, police said. Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours. Police said she cooperated during the probe and might be called again for questioning.

On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

The agency said Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON