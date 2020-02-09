e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Jadavpur University denies nod to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh to address students on campus

Jadavpur University denies nod to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh to address students on campus

Ghosh is scheduled to attend a series of events in Kolkata on February 13 and 14, including a march on the streets and two events on the campuses of JU and Presidency University (PU), for the first time since being elected as the president of JNUSU.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh belongs to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s student wing the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).
JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh belongs to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s student wing the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Jadavpur University (JU) authorities will not allow Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president, Aishe Ghosh, to address its students on campus on February 14, five days before the students’ union elections in the three faculties of arts, science and engineering are to be held, officials said on Sunday.

“The event can take place outside the campus but permission will not be given for the programme on the campus,” Rajat Ray, dean of students, said.

Ghosh is scheduled to attend a series of events in Kolkata on February 13 and 14, including a march on the streets and two events on the campuses of JU and Presidency University (PU), for the first time since being elected as the president of JNUSU.

Ghosh belongs to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s student wing the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which at present helms the PU students’ union and the arts faculty students’ union at JU.

“We still hope that permission will not be denied. We never invite anyone who is not a student. Ghose is a current student at JNU. In the previous years, too, our leaders from other states, who were students at that time, had come before the elections,” said Debraj Debnath, a leader of SFI at JU.

A member of the JU faculty said that the authority’s decision is an attempt to preempt any possible untoward incident, especially keeping in mind the trouble that the campus witnessed last September over union minister Babul Supriyo’s visit to the campus to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ wing of the BJP.

ABVP is contesting the JU elections for the first time. In this traditional bastion of Left wing student politics, ABVP’s presence has become visible over the past one year.

tags
top news
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports
Delhi saw highest turnout in Ballimaran, overall 62.59 per cent votes cast
Delhi saw highest turnout in Ballimaran, overall 62.59 per cent votes cast
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal on delay in releasing final voter turnout
‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal on delay in releasing final voter turnout
Congress may have ‘sacrificed’ to help AAP defeat BJP, claims KTS Tulsi
Congress may have ‘sacrificed’ to help AAP defeat BJP, claims KTS Tulsi
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news